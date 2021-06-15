Ways to overcome sadness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The traumatic events in our lives can oftentimes leave you powerless and paralyzed. Joy is replaced by sadness and it seems the road to recovery is very distant and not attainable. Life coach Lakisha Williams and her kids experienced tragedy and came up with a program to Hack Sadness. The loss of her husband devastated their family. "Jason was not only a husband, father, and business partner, but my best friend", said Williams. Often times when you experience a devastating loss you don’t know what to do. The sudden loss forces you learn things all over. Williams says, “We had to learn to live and continue to heal together, hence Hacking Sadness. Hacking Sadness is a grief support program for those feeling emotionally drained and sometimes stuck and feeing like they can’t move on. There are a number of tools in the Hacking Sadness program to make one feel better. Williams says, “A team of counselors, coaches and therapists are there to help the person who may feel stuck and feel emotionally that they cannot move on. We also meet on a weekly basis with families, individuals or corporations and give them the emotional tools to move forward.”

Hacking Sadness does not only affect the adults it affects the children as well. The burden and pressures inflicted on a child can sometimes go unnoticed. The child could be suffering in silence and start lashing out. The expression of grief can manifest itself in many ways. Williams' daughter Kennedy says that’s where the Hacking Back pack comes into play. "The backpack is filled with super fun stuff. There are games, a journal as well as a calendar with different activities to help get out the frustration and sadness someone may feel.” The backpack is designed to help the user to feel part of a community. It’s a great way to say that you are not alone and there is a community of people here with you. Having a community and spending time with friends is so important. Being able to play sports with friends helps as well. Williams' son Kingston says, “Hacking sadness has helped him not to hold the grief In.” The program grew out of necessity and has helped many individual, families and corporations to move forward. If you on you know of someone who may benefit from the program send an email to Lakisha at Lakishacwilliams.com or you can reach out on Instagram @Hacking_sadness.