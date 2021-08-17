Cauliflower a delicious veggie to grill in the summertime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In need of a tasty veggie on the grill then grilled cauliflower steak is your go to dish! It's full on flavor and will wow your friends and it is a doddle to make! Cumin and turmeric are chock full of antioxidant body hugging goodness and all slathered on a powerhouse veggie cauliflower. Chef Jill Dahan has the recipe that you will want to make.

Grilled Cumin Cauliflower with Quickie Pickled Parsley Mint, and Onion Serves 4-6

1 head of cauliflower, 4 tsp cumin seed

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 rounded tsp turmeric, 1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, 4 garlic cloves crushed

2 tbsp labne or greek yogurt, 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup fresh large leaf parsley, 1/4 tsp red chili flakes

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, 1 1/2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

pinch of sea salt, and a little avocado oil for grilling

Cut the cauliflower into 1 inch thick steaks or break into florets. Heat the cumin seeds in a dry saucepan until just warmed then crush them finely with a mallet or pestle and mortar. Mix the ground cumin with the turmeric, oil, labne, lemon, salt, pepper, and garlic. Spread thoroughly onto both sides of each cauliflower steak or piece. Set aside to cook.