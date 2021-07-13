Grilled pineapple is a refreshing dessert

Summer grilling is not only for meats and vegetables but desserts too!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grilled Pineapple with Honeyed Yogurt and Caramelized Pistachios

Serves 6-8 , 1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into long pieces

1/4 tsp finely grated fresh hot pepper (optional), 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint

Sauce

1/2 cup Greek yogurt or labne, 2 tsp honey or organic powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste, Caramelized pistachios, 1/2 cup pistachios

1 tbsp coconut sugar, 1/2 tsp water

Garnish

1/4 tsp finely grated fresh hot pepper (optional), 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint

Heat a barbecue or griddle pan to a high heat. Brush pineapple slices with a little oil and grill in

a single layer for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until lightly charred. Remove from grill and serve

warm or room temperature with yogurt sauce, crushed nuts, and garnished with mint and chili if

desired. For the yogurt sauce mix all the ingredients together and chill until ready to serve.

to caramelize pistachios, heat sugar and water until hot and bubbling then remove from heat and

stir in nuts. Remove mixture from pan and place on baking parchment to cool. Chop, crush or