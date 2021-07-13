Grilled pineapple is a refreshing dessert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grilled Pineapple with Honeyed Yogurt and Caramelized Pistachios
Serves 6-8 , 1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into long pieces
1/4 tsp finely grated fresh hot pepper (optional), 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint
Sauce
1/2 cup Greek yogurt or labne, 2 tsp honey or organic powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla bean paste, Caramelized pistachios, 1/2 cup pistachios
1 tbsp coconut sugar, 1/2 tsp water
Garnish
1/4 tsp finely grated fresh hot pepper (optional), 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint
Heat a barbecue or griddle pan to a high heat. Brush pineapple slices with a little oil and grill in
a single layer for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until lightly charred. Remove from grill and serve
warm or room temperature with yogurt sauce, crushed nuts, and garnished with mint and chili if
desired. For the yogurt sauce mix all the ingredients together and chill until ready to serve.
to caramelize pistachios, heat sugar and water until hot and bubbling then remove from heat and
stir in nuts. Remove mixture from pan and place on baking parchment to cool. Chop, crush or
serve them whole.