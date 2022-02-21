Grilled Romaine chicken Caesar tasty dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is a wonderful, easy way to make the juiciest chicken you’ve ever had! This chicken goes well in a Grilled Romaine Caesar salad. Chef Jenny does an amazing job preparing this dish.
Here is what you need:
For every 1 pound of chicken, combine
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon white or brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon red or black pepper
1 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)
Mix together then rub all over chicken pieces. Refrigerate 30-60 minutes ( no more) then grill, roast or sauté. Do not wipe off dry brine before cooking.
Grilled Caesar Salad
Set grill to medium- high, slice a whole head of Romaine in half lengthwise. Brush cut side lightly with olive or vegetable oil and place on hot grill, cut side down. Grill just until marks appear, about 2-4 minutes.
Serve hot, 1/2 half head per person, with your favorite dressing and slices of quick-brined chicken.