Grilled Romaine chicken Caesar tasty dish

Chef Jenny makes an grilled chicken dish you will love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is a wonderful, easy way to make the juiciest chicken you’ve ever had! This chicken goes well in a Grilled Romaine Caesar salad. Chef Jenny does an amazing job preparing this dish.

Here is what you need:

For every 1 pound of chicken, combine

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon white or brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon red or black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)

Mix together then rub all over chicken pieces. Refrigerate 30-60 minutes ( no more) then grill, roast or sauté. Do not wipe off dry brine before cooking.

Grilled Caesar Salad

Set grill to medium- high, slice a whole head of Romaine in half lengthwise. Brush cut side lightly with olive or vegetable oil and place on hot grill, cut side down. Grill just until marks appear, about 2-4 minutes.