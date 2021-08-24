Tips on grilling salmon in foil

Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado Cream

Makes 6 servings

1½ to 2 pounds side of salmon filet, skin on

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon lime zest

½ teaspoon coarse-ground pepper.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

12 (4-inch) corn or flour street taco tortillas

Garnish

Avocado crema, recipe follows

Shredded cabbage

Pickled onions

Pickled jalapenos

Lime wedges

Remove the salmon from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Preheat an outdoor grill to about 375 degrees F.

Lightly coat a large piece of aluminum foil big enough to enclose the salmon with cooking spray; place the salmon on the foil. Mix the chili powder, salt, lime zest, and pepper in a small bowl until combined. Combine the butter and 1 tablespoon lime juice and brush over the salmon. Sprinkle with the chili seasoning. Fold the sides of the aluminum foil up and over the top of the salmon until it is completely enclosed, forming a sealed packet.

Carefully place the wrapped salmon onto the grill. Close the lid and cook until the salmon is just cooked through at the thickest part, about 15 minutes. Lift the lid and carefully open the foil so that the top of the fish is completely uncovered (be careful of hot steam). Close the grill and continue cooking until the fish is cooked through completely, about 3 additional minutes. Do not overcook. Transfer the foil packet to a baking sheet. Flake the salmon into large chunks.

Heat the tortillas on the grill for 30 seconds.

To serve, place 2 tortillas on each plate. Place a dollop of avocado crema in the center one of each tortilla, top with salmon chunks, cabbage, onion and jalapeno. Squeeze a wedge of lime over the taco. Fold the tortillas and serve warm.

Avocado Crema

Makes about 1 cup



1 medium ripe avocado

½ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon coarse-ground pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder