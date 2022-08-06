Grilled Steak Kabobs at Yafo Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is almost here which means it’s grilling season! Today we have Shai Fargian of YAFO Kitchen to show us how to make his steak kabobs. Yafo Kitchen is a fast-casual Middle Eastern street food concept, Yafo Kitchen holds the same high culinary standards and approachable price points Charlotte food enthusiasts have come to expect from Frank Scibelli’s other restaurants. The first YAFO opened in 2016, filling a long-standing void in local Mediterranean street food. The restaurant and multicultural menu brings an elevated feel to fast-casual food through authentic, daily-made breads, spreads and juices. The experience features vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu options, hormone-free selections, shawarma-spiced rotisserie chicken, hummus made from organic chickpeas and homemade items like pickled vegetables and hot mezze sides. Israeli-born Chef Shai Fargian leads the kitchens after stints as a chef in New York City and Tel Aviv. He brings a mix of familiarity and unique flavors to the local dining scene.

Let’s Dive In.

Grilled Steak Kabobs: Marinated in honey and Aleppo pepper with Turkish spices. Add coca cola, vinegar, olive oil and extra salt and pepper to spice up the marinade. It’s important to keep the steak cuts the same size that way they cook at the same temperature.

You can do this on the grill on a griddle. If you want to get grill marks from the griddle after searing on the pan place in the oven. If you are cooking on the grill just close the grill top. Serve with pita, add tzatziki sauce, and hummus.

Yafo Chef’s Featured Entrees

At Yafo there are so many options they include Israeli Hot Chicken, Chicken SpanikoPita, Crispy Arayes, Chicken Schnitzel, and Stuffed Avocado Bowl. And don’t forget Family Meals + Group Menus to go! These are great options for feeding small or large parties this summer.