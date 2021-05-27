We are Cooking with Compare and grilling up some fresh vegetables

Chef Santana Burriss packs flavor into these grilled veggies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's summer grilling season and Chef Santana Burriss is showing us how to grill vegetables. To prepare, Chef Santana makes a garlic herb marinade. This works well for the vegetables and you can even use it for other dishes.

Chef Santana preps plantains by snipping off the ends and cuiting straight down the middle and lengthwise. He's also using a chayote from Mexico. It's from the squash family. He cuts it straight down the center then carves out the middle with a spoon.

When it comes to grilling, Chef Santana likes to keep one part of the grill super hot and the other side on low for best results.

All of these ingredients can be found at https://www.compareclt.com/shop

Compare Foods has 6 Charlotte area locations.