Summer sliders and grilling tips from the grill master

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's summer grilling season. If you're not sure how to cook on the grill, let the grill master help. Ernie Adler teaches grilling classes at your home, with your grill. Check him out at https://www.erniesbbq.com

Here are today's recipes.

Perfect beef sliders

Prep

• Gently mix 80/20 ground beef, season with ½ tsp. Kosher salt and pepper for each pound. If desired add in some onion and garlic powder and chopped cooked bacon.

• Do not use 90/10 beef as there is not enough fat for moisture and flavor)

• Spray slider press with spray oil, fill slider press and press gently press. Then put in freezer for 5 minutes to firm up.

Grill

• Preheat grill to 425 degrees

• Grill sliders 2-3 minutes per side turning only once.

• After turning slider top with cheese to melt.

• Lightly spray your favorite slider roll (Hawaiian or potato are great) and place on grill to lightly toast.

• On the top of the roll place a crispy piece of lettuce (iceberg or romaine is best), tomato, red onion (you can also grill a piece rather than raw).

• On the bottom roll drizzle ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

• When the sliders are done (130-135 medium rare, 136-140 medium, and so on)

Asian Marinated Salmon & Shrimp Kabobs

Prep

• Favorite salmon (I prefer Atlantic but any is fine), if frozen then defrost

• Jumbo shrimp head and tail off, deveined

• For marinate combine:

o 4 oz. low sodium soy sauce

o 1 oz. pineapple or orange juice

o 1/2 tsp. onion powder, ¼ tsp. garlic powder, dash of ginger powder, 2 tbsp. toasted sesame oil.

o ½ tsp. brown sugar

o ¼ tsp. sriracha if some spice is desired

• Marinate fish and shrimp for 2-4 hours in refrigerator

Grill

• Preheat grill to 400-425 degrees

• Assemble shrimp kabobs by laying shrimp flat and pushing skewer through tail and top end

• Lightly brush both sides of salmon and shrimp with vegetable oil and let rest on a plate for 10 minutes before grilling.

• Place salmon on grill, after 2 minutes turn 45 degrees and grill for 2 more minutes, then turn over and repeat.

• Fish is done to medium when you can give it the “poke test”. If you gently poke it and the flesh starts to gently flake it is done. Continue to cook for more well-done fish.

• For the shrimp grill for 2-3 minutes then turn over. They are done when they are firm to the touch but not hard.