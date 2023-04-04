‘GUSSY’ is fun and unique!

Think, adult dress-up meets street art tour, with ‘GUSSY’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Gussy is a fun and unique two-hour hosted experience in the eclectic Charlotte neighborhood of Plaza Midwood. First you'll enjoy beverages and light snacks while you dress up in different vintage, eccentric, and colorful clothes. Then you will step out into the neighborhood for an art tour and photo shoot. Gussy is the perfect experience for a bachelorette party, birthday party, or just a group looking for something fun to do!

The majority of the clothes in the Gussy closet are women's clothes from XXS to XXL. Worried they don't have clothing that fits your group? Shoot them an email to gussyclt@gmail.com with your measurements and they will either confirm we've got you covered - or potentially source more outfits to accommodate you.

Gussy is welcome to anyone interested in wearing what society traditionally labels as "women's" clothing.

For more information visit GUSSYCHARLOTTE.COM

