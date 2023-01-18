Nominate a veteran for a roof replacement

Head to the Guy Roofing website for more

In need of a new roof or roof repair? Guy Roofing is a family owned and operated company that provides roofing for both commercial and residential projects. In December, Guy Roofing gave away a free roof to a South Carolina Navy veteran and was able to complete the project in just one day. With the new year starting, Guy Roofing is ready to give away another new roof to another veteran of any military branch that lives within 25 miles of Charlotte.

You can submit your nominations online at guyroofing.com now through the end of February. It is Guy Roofing's way to say thank you to all military service men, women and their families.

