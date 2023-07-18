Guy’s Grocery Games - featuring teacher & cook Elizabeth Barrick

Grandmas Garcia’s Chorizo and Cactus Enchiladas recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today’s kitchen we are cooking with teacher and home cook Elizabeth Barrick. Elizabeth is making one of her dishes that she made on Triple G , Guy’s Grocery Games. This was the Teaching Teams episode that I was so excited to be on” says Barrick. She adds “I had a watch party with my family, friends and students and it was such an incredible experience.”

For the show teachers who love to cook partner up with all-star chefs in hopes of schooling the competition! First, the teacher/chef duos solve math and geography clues to discover the mandatory ingredients for their elevated school lunch. Then comes the big spelling test in which teams make a graduation dinner using only foods that begin with the letters "B" and "C." After showing all their work on the plate, the team with the highest score earns supermarket scholarship money worth up to $20,000. “I made two dishes one an elevated lunch and the other a graduation dinner” says Barrick. She goes onto say “The graduation dinner was my favorite, I made my grandmother recipe ‘Grandmas Garcia’s Chorizo and Cactus Enchiladas’.” “Spoiler alert, I won first place!” “This was the dream of a lifetime, thank you to the show and my family and friends.” For more follow Elizabeth on Instagram @La_Cozy_Casita.

Here is the recipe:

Grandma Garcia’s Enchiladas with Chorizo, Cheese, and Nopales (Cactus)

Ingredients:

5 dried Guajillo chiles

5 dried Chile Anchos or Pasilla

3 dried Chile de Arbol

3 garlic cloves and granulated garlic powder

1 1/2 chopped Vidalia onions

1/2 can of tomato sauce

2 pounds of Mexican chorizo

2 peeled medium potatoes, small dice, partially boiled

2 cups Nopales, rinsed and drained OR 1 can French style green beans, drained

salt, pepper, garlic powder

Shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Small flour tortillas not street taco size

For the enchilada sauce:

Remove the seeds and stems from chiles and place in a pan covered with water. Bring to a boil. Once water has come to a strong boil, turn off heat and cover pan with a lid. Allow peppers to reconstitute, or soften for about 30 minutes. Once chilis have softened, place in a blender with 1/2 T salt, a cup of the cooking liquid, garlic cloves, a half of an onion and 1/2 can of tomato sauce (use less tomato sauce if you like a spicier sauce). Blend until smooth and run through a fine meshed sieve (optional) to remove any chili skins or seeds.

For the filling:

While peppers are softening, removed chorizo from casing and brown in a pan with one diced onion. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Drain if chorizo yields too much grease. In the middle of the pan, add par boiled diced potatoes, salt, pepper, and garlic powder (to your liking). Add some of the chile cooking liquid about a tablespoon at a time if potatoes begin to stick or burn. Mix potatoes in with meat and oinions. This step allows the potatoes to soak up some of the flavor of the chorizo.

Drain and rinse 1 cup of canned nopales and add to chorizo mixture. (If you cannot find nopales, French style, green beans are a good substitute). Taste the chorizo potato mixture and make sure potatoes are al dente and the spices are to your liking if not, add seasonings. Simmer chorizo mixture to keep warm.

Now it’s time to set up your enchilada station.

Pour chili sauce in a pie pan for dipping your *warm tortillas. Dip warmed tortillas in sauce and shallow fry in a small about of neutral oil like canola, about 4 Tbs. Lightly fry on each side about a minute, just until chili sauce begins to darken. Tortilla will still be soft. Add fried tortilla to a casserole dish and lay flat. Add about two tablespoons of filling and shredded cheddar cheese. Roll up and transfer to another casserole dish. Continue this process until you have filled your casserole dish. Bake in the oven at 350º until cheese has melted (about 10 minutes).

*quickly warm tortillas for dipping by wrapping in a thin towel and microwaving for a minute or two.