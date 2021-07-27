Gymnast Sam Mikulak talks about the pressure of Olympic athletics

On the day that US gymnast Simone Biles steps aside from competition, men's gymnastic star Sam Mikulak talks about the pressures of competition. Mikulak says everyone has such high expectations of Biles, and that she has the weight of the world on her shoulders. Mikulak says Biles' decision is a big move for mental health and that no one should ever feel trapped in their sport. He says mental health should always take precedent.
Mikulak shared an emotional moment with Artur Dalaloyan earlier this week, after Dalaloyan helped lead the ROC to its first Olympic men's team gold medal Monday. Dalaloyan had surgery for a torn achilles tendon just 3 months ago. Mikulak embraced Dalaloyan after the win, with a congratulatory hug. Mikulak says it's a tight knit sport, wonderful community, and that all of them support each other.
Mikulak is the fiance of Charlotte Today host Mia Atkins. Watch his compete Wednesday at 6am on the Peacock Network and the NBC Olympics website