Gymnast Sam Mikulak talks about the pressure of Olympic athletics

On the day that US gymnast Simone Biles steps aside from competition, men's gymnastic star Sam Mikulak talks about the pressures of competition. Mikulak says everyone has such high expectations of Biles, and that she has the weight of the world on her shoulders. Mikulak says Biles' decision is a big move for mental health and that no one should ever feel trapped in their sport. He says mental health should always take precedent.