Gifts to go buy NOW for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Thanksgiving just a couple days away, many of us are starting to shift focus onto Christmas and Hanukkah. While you may want to wait until after Thanksgiving to do your shopping, there are some gifts that may not be around for too much longer! Hade Robinson joined Charlotte Today with some gifts to buy NOW before they are all gone.

First up is the Nest Holiday & Birchwood Pine candles. They come in a variety of sizes and smell amazing for the holiday season. These are hard to keep in stock, so make sure to go grab them soon!

The Marc Jacob Tote comes in three different sizes and a variety of colors and materials. These bags have become extremely popular and are selling out quickly!

Women everywhere are dying for the Dyson Supersonic HairDryer & Flat Iron. These products are amazing and sure to be a big win when it comes to the holidays.

Lastly, Anything LUX is always a great option to impress people in your life. Burberry Accessories are a great example of that.

You can follow Hade on Instagram @CLTStyleGuy

