Handling your finances in the New Year

3 simple tips to crush your money goals in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We talk on this show about finances and things you can

do to pay down debt , improve your budget etc.. Today we’ve invited Bernadette Joy from Crush your money goals to talk shop as we begin 2023.

“Traditional financial services will have people believe that building wealth is complicated and stressful, when I believe managing your money should be exciting and fun” says Joy.

There are three simple goals that people should look forward to in 2023.

The first is to open a high yield savings account in 2023. A high-yield savings account is a type of savings account that typically pays 20 to 25 times the national average of a standard savings account.

Traditionally, people have held a savings account at the same bank where they hold their checking account, making transfers between the two easy and quick. But with the advent of internet-only banks, as well as traditional banks that have opened their doors to customers across the country using online account opening, the competition on savings rates has skyrocketed, creating a new category of "high-yield savings accounts." While people don't like interest rates going up for debt, it means the interest rates for savings accounts have gone up. High yield savings accounts are paying 3% or 4% right now which is risk free money for money you are setting aside.

The second 2023 goal is to pay off your credit cards from lowest to highest balance. Average credit card debt of Americans was $6,198 in 2022 and the average credit card interest rate is between 16 to 22%. That means there are hundreds of dollars being eaten up by credit card interest rates and they will continue to rise in 2023. Many experts say to pay off the highest balance or the highest interest, but if it were all about math, nobody would have credit card debt in the first place! This is why I suggest people to start off with the lowest credit card balance first. This will be a huge mental win and feel like you checked it off your list and then you can move on to the next one.

The last goal sounds tough, It’s to pay down $10,000 this year. This goal is the toughest but super reasonable if you spread it out the whole year. And that is to save at least $10,000 this year! You can use this to pay down debt because 2023 is a great year to pay down debt with interest rates up and the stock market being volatile. Do you know how much you have to save each day in 2023 to save $10,000? It's only $27.40 a day! What if every day you paid $27.40 a day towards your credit card debt, car loan or student loans? By the end of the year you will be $10,000 richer without interest eating away at your money. And it's as simple as putting a calendar reminder each day to make that little payment.