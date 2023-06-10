Hands-on woodworking classes for people of any skill level, sponsored by Rockler Woodworking and Hardware

Rockler’s Charlotte store features a state-of-the-art classroom used for hands-on courses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Celebrating its 69th anniversary as a family-run business, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware is the nation’s premier supplier of specialty hardware, tools, lumber, and other high-quality woodworking products. Rockler has 48 retail locations across 27 states, as well as extensive catalog and internet operations.

Rockler’s Charlotte store features a state-of-the-art classroom used for hands-on courses that woodworkers and DIYers of all skill levels can take to learn or enhance their woodworking skills. The classes are led by the store team’s expert woodworkers who can help class participants make items like pens, bowls, cheeseboards, and many other projects that serve as great experiences and gifts.

Rockler’s upcoming classes include projects where participants can make ice cream scoops, pens, bowls, Bluetooth speakers and more. For the holidays, there are classes where you can make ornaments — a great gift idea.

Each class is approximately three hours and registration includes tools, supplies, and safety gear.

For more information visit www.rockler.com.

