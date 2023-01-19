No certification is needed for CPR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we learned more about the lifesaving skill: Hands Only CPR.

Dr. Sherry Saxonhouse, an Electrophysiologist, with Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute and is also the incoming American Heart Association Board President and Dr. Karla Jones an American Heart Association Board Member and a certified instructor in CPR and First Aid.



In recent days the world watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, make a tackle and immediately go into cardia arrest. Our eyes, thoughts and prayers were fixed on Damar, especially as he was resuscitated on the field. “The lifesaving care and skills of the medical staff were evident for someone in his condition” say Saxonhouse. A heart attack is when one of the coronary arteries becomes blocked. The heart muscle is robbed of its vital blood supply and, if left untreated, will begin to die because it is not getting enough oxygen. A cardiac arrest is when a person's heart stops pumping blood around their body and they stop breathing normally. “The fact that the medical staff had immediate tools and help most likely saved Hamlin’s life” says Dr. Saxonhouse.

“Since this traumatic event, we at The American Heart Association want to encourage everyone to become certified in “Hands Only CPR” says Dr. Jones. It is easy and a lifesaving skill you can acquire. Here is how you walk through the process.

When a person goes into cardiac arrest, it’s important to lay them flat on a hard surface, on their back. Locate the bottom of the breast plate and top of the sternum near the bottom of your throat and the exact middle area between those two locations is where you are going to do compressions. It’s important to interlock your finger palms facing down on the chest and elbows locked. Compressions should be about 2’ in depth. “We suggest to compress to the beat of the song Staying Alive” says Dr. Jones. Keep compression going until help arrives. You may have to switch off with someone if you are getting tired. This is a great skill to have. Don’t be afraid of pushing to hard, remember you are helping the heart do its function to pump blood to all areas of the body.