Happy 5th Anniversary, Resident Culture Brewing Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown to the weekend is on! This weekend Resident Culture Brewing Company is celebrating a big milestone - their 5th Anniversary!

This morning Co-Owners Amanda and Philip McLamb, joined us to fill us in, on all the fun they have planned to celebrate Resident Culture's big day.

Resident Culture Brewing Co. is celebrating its five-year anniversary with an all-day party featuring live music, a pop-up skate park, karaoke, food, tap takeovers, special beer releases and more 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at its Plaza Midwood location, 2101 Central Ave.

Resident Culture’s Five-Year Anniversary Party will be centered around the beer, skate and art cultures in Charlotte, with the pop-up skate park taking center stage.

The pop-up skate park will feature skateable art by local artists, including Fred Smith, Dustin Brown, Cheeks McGee and in-house illustrator Maryssa Pickett.

The party is open to all. Resident Culture will release special anniversary bottles, including five variants – one for each year of operation – of the popular Ego Death, their highest-rated bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout, and Resident Culture Spontaneous, their first-ever 100% spontaneously fermented beer and also one of the first in the city and state.

Resident Culture can be found in nine states and distribution has increased 14-fold since 2019. Come join the party! For more information visit ResidentCultureBrewing.com

