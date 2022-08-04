Happy National Empanada Day!

Giddy Goat shares their best empanada choices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Empanada Day! The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters is a great spot to stop and grab some coffee and empanadas.

They have a variety of flavors like breakfast, vegan, caprese, spinach, and so many more! Plus they have a full espresso bar so you can get some caffeine in while you eat.

The Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters is located at 1217 The Plaza in Plaza Midwood. They are open every day from 7am to 6pm.