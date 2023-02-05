Hardware Huddle features Jeld-Wen

Jeld-Wen has an amazing collection of doors

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says owner and founder Brian Stearns.

There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like Jeld-Wen that is known throughout the industry. Here with more is Desai Anderson with Jeld-Wen.

JELD-WEN is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of reliable windows and doors. Our extensive product offering encompasses windows, exterior doors, interior doors and related building products that are sold globally through multiple distribution channels, including retail home centers, wholesale distributors and building products dealers. "Today we want to focus on specifically the doors offered by Jeld-Wen" says Anderson. He goes on to say “We want to simplify the door buying process for our customers; that’s why we configured a 44 doors collection to make it an easy to select a door from Jeld-Wen.” Here are some of our products:

Fiberglass Doors

Designed to deliver beauty and performance to any residential architectural style, JELD-WEN’s Architectural™ Collection of fiberglass doors and matching fiberglass components showcases authentic woodgrain replication made possible by MasterGrain’s unique Nickel Vapor Deposition technology, producing a fiberglass door virtually indistinguishable from real wood that can be customized in many ways, from woodgrain to finish to glass inserts.

Wood Doors

Handcrafted from the finest materials for outstanding beauty and longevity, JELD-WEN® IWP® Wood exterior doors bring style and design home with a wide array of choices, from wood species to finish colors to glass designs and decorative accents.

Steel Doors

Strong, durable, and stylish, JELD-WEN® steel exterior doors offer safety and security, with a broad selection of designs for residential and commercial use. Featuring galvanized steel facings, they are factory-primed for easy finishing and have mitered top corners to prevent water absorption. An epoxy-primed back panel prevents corrosion. Our steel doors include energy efficient cores and fire-rated options, giving you peace of mind. We offer solid panel steel doors, steel doors with glass, steel double doors, and impact-rated options