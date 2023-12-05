Hardware Huddle features – Kobalt

Kobalt tools makes work easier

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says owner and founder Brian Stearns.

There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like Kobalt that is known throughout the industry. Kobalt has a number of products at Lowes.com to make your life easier. Here are just a few of them that are featured at Hardware Huddle:

Kobalt 4-in Handheld Cordless Tile Saw (Battery Included)

Powerful brushless motor delivers corded power to cut through granite, porcelain, concrete, and stone. Fast setup with freedom of cords and hoses that get caught on the workpiece with an Innovative automatic water feed system.

Kobalt Misting Fan

The Kobalt 24-Volt Max Misting Fan kit is the perfect portable misting fan to keep you cool in any location. The misting fan features three fan speeds and three mist settings for ultimate comfort. The misting fan attaches to the top of a 5-gallon bucket to pull water from. It is compatible with all Kobalt 24-volt batteries and chargers (2.0ah battery and charger included), and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

Kobalt Power Scrubber

The inner and outer brush spins in opposing directions for maximum cleaning performance and user control. Its IPX7 waterproof design allows the tool to be used underwater and dunking brush into cleaning bucket. Equipped with a pivoting head with locking positions allows brush head angle to fit the job.

Drain Auger

Its powerful motor unclogs 3/4-inch to 2-inch drains in sinks, showers, tubs and toilets. It has a powered auto-feed mechanism for hands-free cable feeding and retrieving. Its 25-ft high-carbon steel spring wire resists corrosion and kinking.

PVC Cutter

Cuts up to 2 in PVC (2-3/8 in OD) and will cuts PVC, CPVC, PP, PEX, PE, and rubber Tubing. It has a quick-change blade mechanism, strong stainless steel blade that cuts easily and won't rust.