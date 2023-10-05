Hardware Huddle features - Moen and Aero Flex

Leak detection and Landscaping at Hardware Huddle

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says owner and founder Brian Stearns. There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like Moen and Aero Flex are making life easy for the consumer. Here with more is Bob White from Moen and Kevin Gillis from Aero Flex.

Moen continues to push innovation forward with their Smart Home Water network; specifically the Smart Water Valve by Moen. “Simply put the Smart Water Valve for the Security of Your Home's Water; helps to prevent catastrophic damage caused by leaks and it monitors your home 24/7” says White. Moen’s Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shut Off detects and stops leaks. From your toilet, shower or faucet, to the pipes in your foundation and behind your walls, the smart water security system monitors all of them so there’s no surprises on your water bill or catastrophes when you come home from vacation. Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shut Off is installed on the main water supply line to the home. The Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shut Off has three sensors that actively monitor water flow, pressure, and temperature. These sensors, in combination with the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff’s algorithms, are what enable Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shut Off to detect and protect the home from problems like leaks, burst pipes and more! For more information visit Moen.com. But it’s just not Moen at Hardware Huddle that is making a splash.