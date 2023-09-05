Hardware Huddle features -Perun Power Systems

Power up your home, car, devices with Perun Power Systems

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says owner and founder Brian Stearns.

There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like Perun Power Systems that's taking portable power to a whole new level. Here with more is owner John Plasck.

When there is a power failure what do you do? When you need to power your devices and you’re in a location where there is no electricity where can you turn? Well don’t worry Perun has you covered. Perun Power Systems are portable and can be used anywhere. Perun Power Systems can be charged via solar or with a regular home outlet. Perun Power Systems has outlets, USB configuration and connections so that you can plug in your laptop, ipad, phone or any device that needs charging. Perun Power Systems also come with a car battery cables adapter to power your car. “If the electricity goes out in your home just plug the refrigerator into Perun Power Systems and keep the contents inside fresh” says Plasck. There are so many applications from entertainment to tailgating, to emergencies that Perun Power Systems can handle. The power generated by Perun is safe. Power up your life with Perun! For more information visit PowerbyPerun.com.

