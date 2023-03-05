Hardware Huddle features the technology of Genie

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware ” says owner and founder Brian Stearns. There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like Genie is known throughout the industry. Here with more is Shawn Roach with Genie.

Your garage just got safer and smarter with Aladdin Connect from Genie. The Aladdin Connect system has taken smart home technology to a whole new level. “We integrate with all smart home platforms like Google Assist, Alexa, Siri to name a few and make your home smarter and safer “ says Roach. The Aladdin Connection allows you to operate your garage remotely. You can give virtual keys to neighbors, kids, and vendors to allow access into your home or just the garage. Roach goes on to say “You can safely monitor the status of your garage and there is also voice control, hands free connection for your car.” You can activate your garage from anywhere with Aladdin Connect. For example You can ask Alexa to Ask Aladdin Connect to do something. Smart home skills allow the user to ask Alexa directly, “Alexa, close the garage door.” Aladdin Connect is the first garage door opener brand to earn the Works with Alexa certification. Aladdin connect is versatile on all platforms. For more information visit GenieCompany.com.