Hardware Huddle features WallWerx, Freedom Fliers & Ecto

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says owner and founder Brian Stearns. There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like WallWerx, Freedom Flier and Ecto are making life a whole lot easier. Here with more is founder Mark Zalme from WallWerx, Grant Flikkema from Freedom Flier and Aaron Carmack from EctoLife.

Storing tools and any household items can be a mess. Things can get out of order and chaotic quick and in an hurry. WallWerx makes storage and retrieval easy. Whether you are in the garage or have a craft area say no more to being unorganized. Wallwerx Kit is an innovative and fully patented product, allowing visible, clean, and secure storage of small items while at the same time allowing for quick retrieval. Take a pegboard and transform it to an easy visual , retrieving system. Clearly' Wallwerx is the the best way to organize. “It’s convenient, transparent, dust free and the plastic jars won't break” says Zalme. WallWerx has secure mounting, of course toolless installation and is compatible with many sizes of standard mouth glass mason jars. Wallwerx can be screwed into any surface and includes everything needed to mount to standard 1/4" pegboard. For more visit WallWerx.com.

Watching and caring for birds just got easier with Freedom Flier. “I got the idea as my dad and I are birdwatchers and wanted to come up with a safer system to feed them” says Flikkema. Our hanging system easily lifts a bird feeder to any desired height using the same mechanism as raising a flag. Installation requires only a common household screwdriver - no ladder needed. Now, while some birds will feed at lower heights, they prefer their natural habitat in the air away from predators such as the ferocious house cat. Not to mention, quality bird seed is expensive and losing any to those pesky squirrels can be very frustrating. With our hanging system, bird-feeders and flower baskets can be easily hoisted to any desired height using the same mechanism as raising a flag. Freedom flier also has a device to make stringing Christmas lights on a pole easier, transforming your pole into a Christmas tree. For more information visit Freedom-Flier.com.