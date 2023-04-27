Hardware Huddle is Back!

Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware” says Stearns. There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle. Companies like Gel Blaster, Jeld Wen, ToughBuild and Ecto just to name a few are participating in Hardware Huddle. The huddle space is divided into zones. There are 4 zones or work site area for vendors to show their goods. They include, the jobsite, the backyard, the work shop and around the house. Vendors will rotate in these areas. Stearns says “The trends in home improvement have not stopped since restrictions have been lifted.” Homeowners are still engaged in landscaping project, building swimming pools, improving their backyard with fire pits, grills and the like. The Hardware huddle is a great place to take advantage of these trend. It’s a great place for the brands and influencers to make a significant difference in the community.