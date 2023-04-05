Hardware Huddle Spotlight Feature: ToughBuilt

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle hosts a number of companies to achieve its' purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. “I want this event to be the Coachella of Hardware ” says owner and founder Brian Stearns.

There are many companies represented at Hardware Huddle; companies like ToughBuilt which is taking innovation to the next level. Here with more is Steven Andrews with ToughBuilt. “We are a design and incubation hub where we take tools and reinvent them making them more useful allowing you to work smarter and not harder” says Andrews. He goes on to say “We listen, we research how professionals work, then create tools to help them save time, save hassle, and save money; if it is not better, we don't make it.” For example The ToughBuilt® ShockStop™ 20 oz. Steel Rip Hammer- Milled Face is part of our innovative line of steel hammers. Utilizing industry-leading ShockStop™ technology, this ToughBuilt hammer cuts down recoil and absorbs felt vibration better than other competitive hammers. A forged head ensures durability while the enlarged face prevents misses. The high-velocity design ensures that each strike delivers maximum power.