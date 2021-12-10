Head to Rescue Ranch for Dogtoberfest

Rescue Ranch will host Dogtoberfest Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, a doggy costume contest, dog nature trails, a ‘Barking lot’ (pet product vendors and services market), barnyard animal ambassadors, animal ambassador presentations, adoptable animals, and activities for kids and pumpkin painting.

In addition, guests will have access to the Ranch’s nature trails and the 10,000 sq. ft inclusive playground.

Admission is $5 per person with children one and under and dogs free. The dog friendly event requests that all dogs are kept on leashes, are well-mannered and fully vaccinated.

All proceeds from the Dogtoberfest will benefit the nonprofit animal welfare organization which promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue, and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.