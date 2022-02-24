Head to Resident Culture for the Black is Beautiful x Weathered Souls event

Resident Culture is honored to be hosting Marcus Baskerville, co-founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing, in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Resident Culture is honored to be hosting Marcus Baskerville, co-founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing, in Charlotte this weekend. Marcus is the creator of the Black is Beautiful brewing initiative.

Marcus Baskerville conceptualized the Black Is Beautiful initiative after protests in San Antonio following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota, and he wanted to use his business platform to help his community. Breweries participating in Black is Beautiful all brew the same base beer.

Baskerville encourages brewers to put their own spin on the beer. He has also allowed breweries to choose where the proceeds from the beer’s sales go, provided that 100% of those proceeds go “to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.”

Resident Culture Black is Beautiful x Weathered Souls event on Friday, February 25th:

5:30 PM - Kids (age 5-20) charity "knockout game" - $5

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM - Adult (21+) charity "knockout game" - $10

6:00 - 10:00 PM - Vendor market and live music featuring DJ Glory, Jenuine Goods, Yes Darling Tea, Two Chicks Candles, The Sienna Market and more.