Health benefits of weight loss

Losing weight not only makes you look and feel better, it can drastically improve the quality of your health. Dr. Ashley Lucas, with PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition, says there is a correlation between weight loss and improved overall health. For people with type 2 diabetes, says eating right can reduce your need for medication. Dr. Lucas says the same holds true for people with arthritis. Weight loss can relieve joint pain. Losing weight can also help reverse sleep apnea.