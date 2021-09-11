How to navigate health care costs after a car accident

If someone is injured in a car accident, they'll have a lot of questions. The one we're asking today is .. how will having insurance affect my personal injury case? Attorney Shane Smith, with Shane Smith Law, says if you have your own health insurance, you have a lot more options on which doctors to go to. You can file your own insurance and if you need to see a specialist you can see them as well. Shane Smith Law will submit those bills and records when they go to settle your case.