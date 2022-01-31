Products that focus on wellness in your life

Megan Thomas Head's top picks for health and wellness in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head shares products that bring wellness to your life and helps to reach your goal of a healthier 2022.

RapidLash, RapidBrow & RapidShield are formulated with proprietary formulas and vitamins to condition, moisturize, nourish and strengthen your hairs for a serious glamour boost!

Electrolit's unique formula, great taste and variety of flavors has positioned the product as the preferred premium hydration beverage for children and adults.

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief. More information can be found here www.aleve.com.