Women’s Health Week is May 14-20

Women are more likely than men to schedule doctor’s appointments, order prescriptions & take care of sick family members, according to Healthgrades

According to Healthgrades, women are making the majority of healthcare decisions, but often take care of their children and other family members before themselves. A recent Healthgrades survey found only about half of women had a dental appointment or an annual physical in the last year, and even fewer, just over a third, visited a gynecologist. Further key findings include:

The number one criterion for satisfaction was a doctor who listens to them.

Around 81% of women read reviews before scheduling an appointment.

They are also more likely than men to choose a doctor of the same gender and race. In fact,1 in 4 women of color sees a primary care doctor of the same race.

