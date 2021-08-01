New year, new you

Make healthier food choices for the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some great finds for a healthy start to the New Year!

This January Planet Oat has launched Planet Oat Unsweetened Oatmilk. A great milk alternative that boasts creamy and delicious flavor that's plant-based and has zero grams of sugar!

Whether you're looking to cut down on sugar, to achieve wellness goals, or dietary reasons, Stevia In The Raw is the perfect sweetener alternative to reduce your sugar and calorie intake!

Applegate is a leader in organic and natural meat products, with over 30+ products that are Whole30-certified and Keto-friendly. You can find more information, recipes, and a downloadable coupon at https://www.applegate.com

Toufayan Flatbreads make for an easy, quick, yet delicious meal!