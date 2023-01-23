Healthy living with Walmart

Parker Wallace shares tips to make menu planning affordable and delicious

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Now that the holidays are over, we’re all looking for a little inspiration to make better choices for our wellness and our wallets.

Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace joined Charlotte Today with tips to make menu planning affordable and delicious, thanks to Walmart.

Parker says whether you’re hitting the store or ordering online, Walmart’s fresh and colorful produce section is her first stop. They have so many different types of fresh fruits and veggies, many sourced from local farmers. Walmart makes it easy to find everything on your shopping list.

Their grab and go options like the marketside avocado ranch salad kit or the marketside Santa Fe style salad bowl makes dialing in “better for you options” easier than ever.

Need a make ahead breakfast option?

You can add great value quick cook steel oats to your crockpot before bed with an apple from Walmart’s produce section, and pom wonderful 100% pomegranate juice and it's ready to rock and roll when you are the next morning.

Add some crunch factor with great value pecan halves and top with some great value coconut chips as well as pom pomegranate fresh arils. They add a brilliant ruby red pop of color and unique burst of flavor. Pom arils come from fresh pomegranates and are a good source of fiber, plus they’re known for their antioxidant goodness.

Now let’s talk easy weeknight meals….

This white chicken chili is perfect for cold winter nights – and game day too! Parker sautéed chicken and garlic– for an easy hack, just grab a rotisserie chicken from Walmart’s deli and you can just shred it and add it– so easy! Check out Walmart’s canned food section for all of your pantry essentials! Parker picked up a couple cans of great value great northern beans and diced tomatoes with chilis, then added in spices like cumin and oregano. Simmer all of that delish in great value reduced sodium chicken broth. And you can let it deepen in flavor all day in the crockpot or on the stovetop.

For more details, head to Walmart.com and follow parker on social @parkersplate.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.