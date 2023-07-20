Healthy meal that’s under $30 to make and will feed the entire family

There are ways to cut costs at the grocery store while still eating healthy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever want to start eating healthier, but you're worried about how expensive healthy food can be? Well don't worry, chef Mitzi Jackson joined Charlotte Today with a healthy meal you can put together at the grocery store for under $30 that feeds the whole family!

One of Mitzi-'s biggest tips is that you do not have to get your veggies in cans for it to be inexpensive. If you buy fresh but only buy one of each item, you should have plenty for your meals and keep the cost down.

When buying chicken, opt for chicken thighs! They are less expensive but still delicious. Load it up with delicious spices and you're good to go!

