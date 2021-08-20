Hear better, feel better with Levine Hearing

Madison Levine explains how Levine Hearing helps improve people's lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Hear better, Feel better. That’s the mission behind Levine Hearing. Madison Levine is a board certified hearing aid specialist and grew up watching her mother treat patients in the same field. It is now her lifelong passion to help those in her community with their hearing.

At Levine Hearing, they have top of the line technology to properly diagnose the hearing issue and to give them the proper hearing aid.

Call Levine Hearing for a complimentary 90 minute hearing evaluation. The number is 704-540-3081.