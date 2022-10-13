Hear better...feel better

Madison Levine, with Levine Hearing tells us, "...dizziness often times has to do with an inner ear issue"

“We have some exciting news to share, we have now expanded our reach to help address issues like dizziness, balance and vertigo” says Levine. The issue of dizziness we have found... is a growing problem for so many in our community. The common ailment of dizziness, has gone untreated for many or been treated by people who don't specialize in that area.

According the National Institute of Health (NIH), dizziness or loss of balance will affect 90 million Americans sometime during their lifetime. Dizziness is the number one complaint reported to medical providers in adults 70 years of age or older. Balance-related falls account for more than one-half of accidental deaths in the elderly. Inner ear disorders or ear infections can result imbalance and vertigo affecting a person’s ability to walk, roll over in bed, see or think clearly, or to read or watch television.