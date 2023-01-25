You can try this dish at the North Corner Haven Valentine’s Day dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Join North Corner Haven Farm on Saturday, February 11, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. for an intimate Valentine’s Day celebration with your nearest and dearest!

Before sunset, enjoy the grounds and crackling fire pits as you sip on a signature cocktail or glass of red wine. As you head into The Cedar Barn for dinner, you’ll be greeted by a beautifully designed space for the evening. A delicious four course meal awaits including ingredients grown at North Corner Haven, curated by our Executive Chef Joy Turner. Vegetarian options are available upon request. After dinner, have one more cozy drink by the fire or enjoy the music in The Cedar Barn.

Menu Includes:

Starters:

Southern Crab Cake - our remoulade sauce

Winter’s Endive - seasonal vegetable

Four Course Meal:

1. Quail Egg - creme fraiche & caviar

2. Hearty Onion Soup - onions in textures, cream and our own croutons

3. Ribeye Au Poivre - duchess potatoes, the season's best vegetables

*Ask about their vegetarian option!

4. Joy’s Chocolate Chocolate Cake seasonal accouterments

All Inclusive Ticket Pricing Includes:

+ fire pit experience at North Corner Haven

+ three hour open bar service (beer, wine & liquor) with a seasonal specialty cocktail and selection of non alcoholic beverages

+ appetizers during cocktail hour and four course meal

+ live music and a beautifully designed table

Pricing is $395 for one couple, $790 for two couples.

*Tax and gratuity are included.

*Tickets are limited and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Groups of Four (who purchase tickets together) will be seated at the same table, if you purchase a “one couple” ticket, you will be seated at a table for two.

For more information on the event, visit northcornerhaven.com or find them on Instagram at @northcornerhaven.

