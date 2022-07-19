NCRLA Chef Showdown, the best of the best in the state

Restaurant, Food and Travel Writer, Heidi Billotto breaks down how you can attend the finale august 8th

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heidi Billotto is no stranger to Charlotte Today, this morning she joined us to talk about a competition featuring some of the best chefs here in the Carolinas. It’s called the N-C-R-L-A Chef Showdown.

This is the 6th annual NCRLA Chef Showdown - a statewide culinary and mixology competition to benefit the NCRLA (North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association.

Six years ago the concept for this event was born. “I conceptualized this event for the NCRLA and now they partner with me to run and organize the statewide competition” says Billotto . Each year the competition gets bigger and better.

The showdown is sponsored in part by the NC Department of Agriculture and so there is a big emphasis on local ingredients on each plate and in each glass.

In 2022, Over 70 Chefs, pastry chefs, mixologists and distilleries across the state have been competing in private sessions since April. Now the field has narrowed to 15 chefs, 5 pastry chefs and 6 mixologists representing 6 NC distilleries.

The public can participate in the action. The Aug 8 Grand Finale, will take place in Raleigh at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn, from 6-8:30 pm and is open to the public. Guests will get to eat and drink their way through the 1 1/2 hour evening, tasting each competition dish and cocktail and then will get to vote for People's Choice Honors.

At the end of the evening we will announce the 2022 Winners of the coveted NCRLA Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Mixologist of the Year and Distillery of the Year; as well as the People's Choice winners. Get your tickets and be a part of the action. Tickets for the Aug 8 event are $125 per person and are on sale now at NCChefShowdown.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.