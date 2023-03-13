Plan a three day getaway to Wilmington

Heidi Billotto shares some great tips for your trip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before the spring and summer crowds hit the coast, take a three day getaway to Wilmington NC!

Heidi Billotto took a trip to Wilmington and said her home base was the Veranda's a historic 8 room Bed & Breakfast. You can find more and book at verandasbedandbreakfast.com.

Two of Wilmington's long time chefs have been nominated for 2023 James Beard award semi finalists; Dean Neff at Seabird and Keith Rhodes at Catch.

The city is spotted with lots of chef driven, locally owned restaurants as well. Heidi enjoyed eating her way through the city with meals at such as Indochine manna, Origins, tru blue butcher and a cute little pretzel place called Croftons. See food shots

End of Days Distillery - daily distillery tours, tastings cocktail bar, food truck events - plus you can shop on Sundays. www.eoddistillery.com

Sea Love Sea Salt - 100% solar evaporated sea salt. Made by hand in Wilmington NC. it comes in a variety of grinds and flavors to help us all Keep it Salty! www.sealoveseasalt.com

Shellem Seafood - fisherwoman Anna Shellem only harvests wild oysters, clams and other area shellfish. www.shellemseafood.com/

Don't miss the Carnivorous Plant Garden. Fun Fact...The Venus Flytrap only grows naturally within a 75 mile radius of Wilmington.

Airlie Garden - always worth taking time to explore local botanical gardens. This is home to a 400 year old oak tree and lots of wildlife. On a pretty day expect turtles taking sun bathes and in season hundreds of camellias in bloom.

5. Historic sites to visit include the USS North Carolina Battleship - open for guided and self guided tours. if you don't want to go on the battleship, you can take it all in with a stroll on the walkway around the ship.www.battleshipnc.com

All the specifics in Heidi's Three Day Getaway to Wilmington blog post at HeidiBillottoFood.com.

