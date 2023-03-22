Three Day Getaway to Abbeville, Edgefield and Laurens South Carolina

Heidi Billotto shares some must-try food destinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Next time you want to getaway, forget the interstates and take the road less traveled. Food Writer, Heidi Billotto shares the hidden gems you'll find traveling the backroads of the Old 96 District of South Carolina

The state of South Carolina is divided into nine tourism regions, This three day food-centric getaway revolves around the towns of Abbeville, Edgefield and Laurens all in the Old 96 Tourism District about 2 hours south of Charlotte.

These are little towns - population 2000-10,000 people, but in three days, Heidi discovered a "Baker's Dozen" of delicious hidden gems each featuring talented SC chefs.

Stay in Abbeville at Sharon Manor as your home base - a 100 year old school building reimagined in to a charming family run B&B. Breakfasts are all local and the coffee is roasted and ground onsite.

In Abbeville, meet Chef Erica Miccier, recently named a SC chef Ambassador, at her restaurant Indigenous Underground. Here Erica, an Abbeville native and former school teacher who was inspired to learn to cook by watching the food network, is serving lunch and dinner making classic Southern Favorites with her own personal twist.

Also in Abbeville, look for refreshing health juices and shakes at Revive, Signature Caramel Pie at The Village Grill, Coffee and sandwiches at Main Street Coffee and Café and sky high cinnamon rolls at Daily Bread Bakery. Hotdog lovers will also enjoy offerings at Saxons.

Next, Head to Edgefield SC. Edgefield is home to ten SC governors and the National Wild Turkey Federation, so there are large turkey sculptures all around the historic downtown area.

Other good eats in Edgefield include the Old Edgefield Grill where you must order the homemade dumplings and the fried green tomatoes, the ice cream at August & Home, a delightful home store meets clothing and accessories shop, The Edgefield Poolroom, where they have a walk up window and the best burgers, and Christine's Farm to Fork, where the menu boasts selections prepared with food from the family farm. This season don't miss the biscuits with Christine's strawberry butter and her strawberry crème Brule.

Last stop on this culinary adventure is Laurens SC and the dining destination here is Rootimentary, A Family owned chef driven restaurant run by Husband and Wife team , Caleb and Jessica Satterfield.

All of the delicious details may be found at HeidiBillottoFood.com

