Help fight against Epilepsy

EpiPalooza is an annual event to raise awareness surrounding Epilepsy while raising money for CURE EPILEPSY . “This year is incredibly special because I am celebrating 30 years seizure free and my daughter 8 is now 19 months seizure free” says Matt. He goes on to say “Lucky for me, my seizures have been controlled for almost 30 years. I am beyond grateful, as many people have difficulties controlling their seizures.”

Many people struggle monthly, weekly, even daily and 1 in 26 people in the U.S. will develop Epilepsy at some point in their lives. One of those 26 is Matt's daughter. At the age of 4, she had her first seizure. It began as a Focal Onset Impaired Awareness Seizure which led to 2 Tonic-Clonic Seizures that day. There was a 9-month period before her 2nd seizure. At that point, she began daily medication. Over the course of the next 9 months, her body went through 8 more seizures. During that time, the doctors tried tweaking her medication. Her seizures have historically been focal seizures occurring after she falls asleep. “I wanted to help cure epilepsy and help my dad so I started drawing and making art to help raise money” says Abigail. Matt told us "with all that was changing in my life and my daughter's life, I started planning a fundraiser culminating with a concert called EpiPalooza: A night for Epilepsy. The event takes place this weekend: Saturday June 3rd, doors open at 5:30 at Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts. The music starts at 6:30pm. The Bands, Reckless Betty, The Real Matt Perrone Band and Rodney McCoy will be performing at the event. Tickets are still available visit EpiPalooza.net for more information.