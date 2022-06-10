Sign up to be a part of the final Isabella Santos 5k/10k event

Help fight Pediatric cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Isabella Santos Foundation and its signature event - the 5k for cancer "kids event".

On Thursday, Erin Santos-Primis, Executive Director of the Isabella Santos Foundation, joined us to share how you can take part, and to let us know this will be the final year for the event.

She tells us, "since the inception of ISF, we have partnered with Atrium Health and Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, N.C. This city is Isabella’s birthplace, it’s where ISF was founded. It’s important to us to make monumental changes to pediatric cancer care in our backyard, and we are proud to stand next to Levine Children’s to help make that possible."

She went on to say, "as we work through our 15-year anniversary, it’s incredible to look back on all that we have accomplished with Levine Children’s in Isabella’s name. The times and people have been special. The event 5K event has serve the foundation well."

It’s more than just a 5k, it's where the Foundation got its' start. In their first year, they raised $7,000 during the ISF 5K for Kids Cancer.

She says: "now here we are in our 15th year, it’s time to celebrate! We have raised over the years close to $8 million" says Santos-Primis.

People have been very supportive in running walking, jogging and donating in our 5K, 10K, and Fun Run. Our event features a brunch, Kids Zone, Raffle, and more! They hope you will join them in making it a success for kids fighting rare cancers!