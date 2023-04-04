Help Lilly find her "furr-ever" home

Lilly is our Tuesday Tailwagger

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Tuesday's Tailwagger is at Animal Care and Control. Sadie who was last week's Tailwagger, is still there, if you're looking for a sweet cat.

This morning, Larry featured Lilly...a special pup looking for her forever home. We're told Lilly loves people, being close to you, car rides (where she immediately falls asleep), and going on walks.

Lilly is a year old, and available for adoption today! Probably better with older kids.

If you'd like to adopt Lilly head to Animal Care and Control near Billy Graham Parkway, OR call 704.336.7600 to set up an appointment to meet Lilly.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.