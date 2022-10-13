Help stop Bullying!

Get tickets for the Halloween Party to end bullying

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is coming up fast... and a lot of great local organizations are getting ready for the holiday. "The Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation" has their Halloween fundraiser coming up and here with all the details is Nikki Bozeman.

Bradley and Nikki Bozeman’s charitable journey began at the University of Alabama. Bradley, center for Alabama’s storied football team, and Nikki, women’s basketball center, were both bullied as kids and wanted to make a difference. They were approached by a member of the community outreach team because they had received word of a girl being severely bullied at a local middle school. The team asked the couple to send a message to the little girl. Bradley and Nikki both decided to do one better and visit the little girl at school and eat lunch with her. When they both arrived at the school the principal approached them at their vehicle. He said, “I️ hope you don’t mind but we set up a school assembly for you to talk with the students about anti-bullying.” That was the genesis of their foundation and a life of making a positive difference in the lives of so many people affected by bullying.

Bradley and Nikki are hosting a Halloween fundraiser where teammates dress in their best costumes and enjoyed a night of fun while raising money for the battle against bullying! The event will be at Fahrenheit on October 24th, 7pm – 10pm. Tickets are $250 and there are corporate packages available. Come out and enjoy a night of food, drinks and fun and help put an end to bullying. For more information visit BozemanCharity.com or https://www.bradnikkibozeman.com/halloween-fundraiser/

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.