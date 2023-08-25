Help the Humane Society of Charlotte 'Clear the Shelters'

They are running adoption specials this weekend to help animal find their home

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide campaign is underway to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters by adopting a pet on Saturday, Aug. 26 or donating money to help get pets ready for adoption.

The Humane Society of Charlotte is participating in Clear the Shelters! Their Clear the Shelters adoption specials will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. When you adopt an adult animal during Clear the Shelters, they will provide 45% off of the adoption fees for both dogs and cats! You will also get sent home with a goodie bag. No reservation is needed, same day adoptions will be available, and will be on a first come first served basis.

For more information, visit HumaneSocietyofCharlotte.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.