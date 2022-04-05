Her Imports shows you how to transform your hair from now to wow!

HER Imports has a variety of styles to make your hair look amazing

If you want to make your hair long and luscious, get extensions from Her Imports Charlotte. They offer a wide variety of premium hair extensions to leave you feeling amazing! They help you find the perfect color and length to match your hair color and what you are looking for.

They have bundles from 12' to 24' to chose from. They also have Happy Hour special! The studio extensions start at $150, the premium extensions start at $330, and the exclusive extensions start at $400.

Her Imports will be at The Natural Hair Fest, May 15th - with the goal of promoting natural hair growth, and promoting protective styling.