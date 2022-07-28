Hi Wire Brewing is now in the Queen City

An Asheville favorite brewery now has a taproom in Charlotte

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hi Wire Brewing, an Asheville favorite, has landed a new taproom here in Charlotte! They have a very large space with great artwork displays. with two separate bars to order from. It is also very dog friendly, has tons of great games to play with family and friends, and some free parking.

They also have tons of fun events coming up, starting with Oktoberfest in September, beer festivals & special releases plus trivia nights, specials, and other fun things to come.

Hi Wire Brewing has approachable beer with a huge variety from Mountain Water to 10W-40 Imperial Stout series. They say it is beer made for having a good time.

Hi Wire Brewing is located at 340 W Tremont Ave, STE 140 in South End Charlotte. You can keep up to date on their social media accounts.

For more information, go online to HiWireBrewing.com/Charlotte.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.