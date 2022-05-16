Hibachi cooking brought right to you by Chef Blue

Forget the restaurant you can bring the fun right to your home or work

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE, Va. — Hibachi Restaurants are always so fun. But what if you could bring one right to your home? or to work!

Phi Nguyen from Hibachi Chef Blue joined us to share how this Hibachi experience can be brought anywhere!

A fresh, fun way to jazz up your gathering and give it that special tough. Chef's goal with every event is to make it special and provide the full Japanese Steakhouse Hibachi dining experience right to your doorstep and completely hands off for you. All you provide is the space and Chef Blue with provide the Chef, entertainment, hibachi grill, tables, chairs, linens, food, plates, cutlery, all that is needed. No need to worry about reservations anymore, or if a restaurant can handle your party size in a timely manner. You're in control when you hire your personal private Hibachi Chef. You can rest easy knowing your getting the best chef can serve up.

To learn more head to: hibachichefblue.com

