Hickory Crawdads Baseball fun for the whole family

The Hickory Crawdads are a Minor League Baseball team of the South Atlantic League and the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Here with more is General Manager, Douglas Locascio. The Crawdads are located in Hickory, North Carolina, and play their home games at L. P. Frans Stadium, which opened in 1993 and has roughly 4,000 fixed seats.

The stadium sits in a unique spot, partially in Burke County and partially in Catawba County. It's minor league baseball at its finest. In fact the Crawdads have had 199 pro athletes make the jump into the major leagues. The stadium hosts special event nights throughout the season: like Firework Friday and bring your four legged pet to the park for $1. During the games there's the 7th inning Stretch song that everyone participates in, as well of the singing of the famous song YMCA. Kids have a ball at the park. They get to run the bases from 3rd to 1st base and chase the mascot Conrad. The stadium is truly filled with family fun and affordable entertainment. For more information visit HickoryCrawdads.com